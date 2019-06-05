Brahmachari  team to come up with a teaser for a teaser

By Express News Service

A teaser for a teaser, is the plan that the makers of the upcoming film, Brahmachari, have come up with. While the makers have released the latest stills featuring Sathish Ninasam and Aditi Prabhudeva, they will release a teaser on June 10, and give a sneak peek of the next teaser to be out on June 20, on actor Sathish’s birthday.

The film, directed by Chandramohan, is produced by Uday K Mehta, and features Dattanna in a major role. The team has completed the talkie portions. Brahmachari, which has a tag line of ‘100% virgin,’ has music composed by Dharma Vish while Ravi is the film’s cinematographer.