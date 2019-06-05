Home Entertainment Hindi

Dubai schedule of Street Dancer 3D wrapped up

The Dubai schedule of Street Dancer 3D, the Remo D’Souza dance film featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has come to a close.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor (Pjhoto| instagram/ Sharaddha Kapoor)

By Express News Service

The Sui Dhaaga actor posted a photo of himself alongside Shraddha and captioned it, “Last day of the Dubai schedule with an amazing team Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Remo D’Souza #StreetDancer3D January 24, 2020.” This dance drama will be D’Souza’s third film in the genre following ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and its sequel ABCD 2.

Street Dancer 3D, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, is scheduled to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Varun was last seen in the historical love drama Kalank while Shraddha’s last was Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

