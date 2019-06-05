Home Entertainment Hindi

Jisshu Sengupta, Akshay Anand, Priyanka Bose join the cast of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2

The news was announced on Twitter by Pooja Bhatt, who is returning for the sequel along with Sanjay Dutt, who was part of the 1991 original.

Published: 05th June 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Bhatt with Jisshu in the sets of the film

Mahesh Bhatt with Jisshu in the sets of the film

By Express News Service

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Akshay Anand, and Priyanka Bose have joined the cast of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Sadak 2.  

The news was announced on Twitter by Pooja Bhatt, who is returning for the sequel along with Sanjay Dutt, who was part of the 1991 original. Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur are also on board the sequel, which sees Mahesh return to the director’s chair for the first time since the 1999 film, Kartoos.

Pooja shared a photo of the film’s script that her father Mahesh Bhatt presented to Jisshu, who was recently a part of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh’s first collaboration with his daughter, Alia. The film, written by Mahesh and Suhrita, is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Bhatt Sadak 2 Jisshu Sengupta Akshay Anand Priyanka Bose Alia Bhatt Pooja Bhatt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp