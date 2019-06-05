Jisshu Sengupta, Akshay Anand, Priyanka Bose join the cast of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2

By Express News Service

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Akshay Anand, and Priyanka Bose have joined the cast of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Sadak 2.

The news was announced on Twitter by Pooja Bhatt, who is returning for the sequel along with Sanjay Dutt, who was part of the 1991 original. Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur are also on board the sequel, which sees Mahesh return to the director’s chair for the first time since the 1999 film, Kartoos.

Pooja shared a photo of the film’s script that her father Mahesh Bhatt presented to Jisshu, who was recently a part of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh’s first collaboration with his daughter, Alia. The film, written by Mahesh and Suhrita, is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.