Vijay Varma to do a cameo in Super 30

The actor confirmed his part in the film, but didn’t give away too much about his role.

Published: 05th June 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:00 AM

Vijay Varma, who had played supportive roles in films like Gully Boy, Monsoon Shootout, Pink and Rangrezz. will play a cameo in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. The film portrays the life of math-genius Anand Kumar, who coaches the economically-backward for JEE examinations every year. 

The actor confirmed his part in the film, but didn’t give away too much about his role. “All I can tell you, for now, is that when I heard the script of Super 30 and about Anand sir, who literally changed so many lives, I knew I had to be a part of this story.”

Anand is played by Hrithik Roshan in the film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. Incidentally, director Vikas Bahl’s name was removed as the director of the film following MeToo charges levied against him. However, a clean chit was given by the Internal Complaints Committee, and he has since been reinstated as the director of the Hrithik Roshan-starrer. Super 30 is set to release on July 26. 

