Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan thanks fans after 'Bharat' emerges as his biggest opener, collects 42.3 crores on opening day

The actor expressed his happiness and thanked everyone for the overwhelming response.

Published: 06th June 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Katrina and Salman in Bharat.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan's latest outing 'Bharat', co-starring Katrina Kaif, has set the cash registers ringing and how! The film minted Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day, making it Salman's biggest opener ever.

The actor expressed his happiness and thanked everyone for the overwhelming response.

READ BHARAT REVIEW HERE

His last two Eid releases, 'Tubelight' and 'Race 3' had a lacklustre start at the box office. By raking in Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, 'Bharat' has proved to be both Salman's biggest Eid opener as well as his highest ever opener ever.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film's opening day moolah has surpassed that of Salman's hit films including 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Rs 34.10 crore), 'Sultan' (Rs 36.54 crore) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore).

WATCH BHARAT TRAILER:

Adarsh also noted that despite the tough competition from the much-hyped India vs South Africa World Cup match yesterday, Bharat emerged as a winner at the box office.

The trade analyst also shared that the film is among the year's biggest openers along with 'Gully Boy', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Kalank' and 'Kesari'.

'Bharat' also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Bharat's first-day collection: 42.3 crore. (Photo | Twitter)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The film, produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, released on June 5.

Apart from 'Bharat', Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Race 3 Bharat Katrina Kaif Salman Khan First day collection Eid release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp