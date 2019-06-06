Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor of 'Khichdi' fame passes away, PM Modi condoles death

He gained popularity by working in films like 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Daraar', 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' and '36 China Town'.

Published: 06th June 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Dinyar Contractor

Veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Dinyar Contractor (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Dinyar Contractor passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related ailments. He was 79.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Contractor as a versatile actor and condoled his demise in a tweet.

"Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," the Prime Minister wrote alongside a photo.

In the photo, Modi is seen shaking hands with the actor.

Dinyar Contractor's last rites will be performed on Wednesday at 5 pm at Worli Crematorium.

The actor was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, on Republic Day this year.

Known for his comic timing, he worked in several shows, among those the most loved ones are 'Khichdi' and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Contractor also performed on stage and worked in a few Tollywood and Gujarati films.

He gained popularity by working in films like 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Daraar', 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' and '36 China Town'.

Starting acting at school, he began his professional career in 1966 with television shows like 'Adi Marzban', 'Aao Marvao Meri Saathe', a Gujarati show. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinyar Contractor Khichdi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp