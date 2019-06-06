WATCH | Salman slaps guard for manhandling child at Bharat premiere; fans have mixed reactions

By PTI

MUMBAI: A video of Salman Khan slapping a security guard for allegedly manhandling a young fan has created quite a stir on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place during the premiere of "Bharat", which released on Wednesday.

In the video, Salman is seen walking towards his vehicle and the guard clearing the way for the actor.

The actor reportedly became angry with the way the guard handled a child in the crowd and slaps him.

WATCH VIDEO:

FAN REACTIONS:

While some social media users have called out the actor for his behaviour, his fans have come out in his support.

"It is arrogance of Salman, he could have done the job politely also," a social media user wrote.

"Awesome @BeingSalmanKhan ! Haters will make up some negative stories but for FYI : Salman slapped his security guard who failed to take care of small kids getting trampled in crowd! That is SALMAN KHAN for YOU!," wrote a fan.

The security guy clearly doing his job ...we all know the how difficult is to handle a big crowd ...who the f* Salman Khan is to slap someone or decide something what is right or wrong ? If u have a problem just file a case you can’t ...you just can’t harass or abuse someone! — Crazy guy (@Rahul_Kundra77) June 5, 2019

"Omg, @BeingSalmanKhan literally slapped a security guard for getting rough with a fan kid! #Bharat #SalmanKhan," wrote another fan.

Salman, one of the most successful and controversial stars in Bollywood is considered critic-proof thanks to his millions of fans.

Many of his fans had gathered in front of the actor's Galaxy apartment in Bandra to greet him on the occasion of Eid.