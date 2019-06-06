Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Shahid-Kiara's new song 'Mere Sohneya ' from Kabir Singh

Sharing the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "Mere Sohneya! #KabirSingh #outnow"

Published: 06th June 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Just a few days ahead of the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh', 'Mere Sohneya', a new song from the film was released on Thursday.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "Mere Sohneya! #KabirSingh #outnow"

'Mere Sohneya' is a romantic track which beautifully captures the emotions of the couple in love.The two-minute track features Shahid in a younger avatar. Something new for the audience as the 'Haider' actor hasn't been seen in a clean-shaven look since 'Jab We Met.'

WATCH THE SONG HERE:

The video begins with the Kiara Advani looking lost and tensed while attending a class, after which she goes on to meet the love of her life in the film, Shahid Kapoor.

As soon as the couple unites, Shahid can be seen displeased with her lady love; however, Kiara cools his temper down with a warm hug.

ALSO READ | I've had my self-destructive heartbreak moments, channelised anger into performances: Shahid Kapoor

Thereafter, the joyous phase of the song begins with the lyrics ' mere sohneya ve mera kithe naiyo dil lagda,' where the couple can be seen spending quality time at multiple locations.

The soulful track, composed by Sachet-Parampara has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

The upcoming movie is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It will hit the big screens on June 21 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Kiara Advani Kabir Singh Mere Sohneya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp