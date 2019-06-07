Home Entertainment Hindi

Dhanush and Aanand Rai to reunite for Hollywood film

The comedy-adventure film is directed by Ken Scott and is based on Romain Puertolas’s novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.

Published: 07th June 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanush

Actor Dhanush (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Six years after Raanjhnaa, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai will be reuniting for a new film soon. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, Dhanush told the Mumbai press: “I will team up with Aanand L Rai in a couple of days and I’ll do a Hindi film with him, which is also to be announced soon.”

The comedy-adventure film is directed by Ken Scott and is based on Romain Puertolas’s novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. Released in 2013, Raanjhnaa starred Dhanush in the role of an obsessive lover in Varanasi. The film was a major box-office hit and won Dhanush a Filmfare award for Best Debut. The actor was subsequently cast in R Balki’s Shamitabh (2015), co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. We are awaiting a formal announcement from the makers regarding Dhanush’s new Bollywood venture.

Aanand L. Rai’s last directorial outing was Zero. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma was a box-office dud. The filmmaker is known for his regular collaboration with writer Himanshu Sharma. 

Ranjhana recently completed six years of its release with Dhanush reportedly saying he was lucky to have worked on such a wonderful script and a director like Rai. After Raanjhanaa, the actor was seen in Shamitabh and the actor said he was “waiting for the right script” for another Bollywood project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanush Raanjhnaa Aanand L Rai Dhanush hindi film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp