Dhanush and Aanand Rai to reunite for Hollywood film

Six years after Raanjhnaa, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai will be reuniting for a new film soon. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, Dhanush told the Mumbai press: “I will team up with Aanand L Rai in a couple of days and I’ll do a Hindi film with him, which is also to be announced soon.”

The comedy-adventure film is directed by Ken Scott and is based on Romain Puertolas’s novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. Released in 2013, Raanjhnaa starred Dhanush in the role of an obsessive lover in Varanasi. The film was a major box-office hit and won Dhanush a Filmfare award for Best Debut. The actor was subsequently cast in R Balki’s Shamitabh (2015), co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. We are awaiting a formal announcement from the makers regarding Dhanush’s new Bollywood venture.

Aanand L. Rai’s last directorial outing was Zero. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma was a box-office dud. The filmmaker is known for his regular collaboration with writer Himanshu Sharma.

Ranjhana recently completed six years of its release with Dhanush reportedly saying he was lucky to have worked on such a wonderful script and a director like Rai. After Raanjhanaa, the actor was seen in Shamitabh and the actor said he was “waiting for the right script” for another Bollywood project.