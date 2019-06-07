Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman-Katrina starrer 'Bharat' enters Rs 50 crore club on Day 2

The film has managed to rack in Rs. 73.30 crore in just two days. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

BHARAT

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' is managing to hold a strong position at the box office. The film, which created history as Salman's highest opener ever, has now achieved another feat by crossing the Rs. 50 crore mark in just two days of its run.

The film has managed to rack in Rs. 73.30 crore in just two days. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

Adarsh noted that multiplexes saw a normal decline, while the film's evening and night shows witnessed a high occupancy, especially in single screen cinemas.

The film saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight dip owing to a working weekday. The movie minted Rs. 31 crore on its second day, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 73.30 crore and paving its way to the Rs. 50 crore club.

WATCH TRAILER:

Salman, who is ecstatic with the audiences' response to his film, had taken to his Twitter handle yesterday to thank his fans for giving him his career's biggest opener.

His last two Eid releases, 'Tubelight' and 'Race 3' had a lacklustre start at the box office. By raking in Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, 'Bharat' proved to be both Salman's biggest Eid opener as well as his highest ever opener ever.

Adarsh had earlier shared that the film's opening day moolah has surpassed that of Salman's hit films including 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Rs 34.10 crore), 'Sultan' (Rs 36.54 crore) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore).

Adarsh also noted that despite the tough competition from the much-hyped India vs South Africa World Cup match on Wednesday, 'Bharat' emerged as a winner at the box office.

READ REVIEW HERE

The trade analyst also shared that the film is among the year's biggest openers along with 'Gully Boy', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Kalank' and 'Kesari'.

'Bharat' also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The film, produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, released on June 5.

Apart from 'Bharat', Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Katrina Kaif bharat Eid release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp