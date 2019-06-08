Home Entertainment Hindi

It’s never too late to begin, says actor Neena Gupta

The actor’s recent film roles and public appearances stand testimony to what she has portrayed on screen.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Neena Gupta

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

With some memorable roles, acclaimed films like Badhaai Ho and The Last Color, and awards in her kitty, actor Neena Gupta is certainly enjoying enviable second innings. She even posted about it on Instagram.

“I posted on Instagram because I was very frustrated that people used to think I live in Delhi and I don’t work. I think it worked because times are changing,” says the actor in conversation with us, from London.

Going steady

Gupta, who was on a holiday and work trip with her daughter Masaba, missed the release of her latest film, Adi Sonal which is included in a six-part anthology titled Shuruaat Ka Twist. Directed by newcomer Heena D’Souza, she plays the role of Sonal — a mother, grandmother and a mother-in-law. The character makes an unexpected choice for herself and her daughter-in-law, giving the climax a twist.

“I agreed to do the film because of the subject and the sensitivity which it has been handled. The film sends a message that the older generation of women has always been liberated.  When the time comes, they say and do things quietly. They needn’t have to hold a jhanda (flag) and talk about feminism,” explained Gupta.

On the road less travelled

The actor’s recent film roles and public appearances stand testimony to what she has portrayed on screen.

Whether it was playing an expectant mom in Badhaai Ho or portraying the role of a senior citizen who can fall in love, Gupta is breaking stereotypes. The actor says this was her idea all along.

“I think times have changed and Hindi cinema is trying to experiment with a lot of new subjects and ideas that were in the closet. The audience is willing to see these movies and it’s a very good beginning,” she noted. Among her upcoming films are Panga, in which Neena plays Kangana Ranaut’s mother.

The actor says it is a small but important role. Then there is Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where also she plays the mother’s role. She also has a thriller, Gwalior, with Sanjay Mishra. All these roles, Gupta said, are quite different.

Global spotlight

The actor is currently soaking in the international limelight because of The Last Color that was screened at the recent Cannes Film Festival.

“The Last Color is a film that’s very close to my heart. It deals with a difficult subject — the life of widows. We never think of them because they are not around us. Vikas (Khanna) is a very sensitive filmmaker. It’s his debut but he has made a very important and emotional film.”

The actor had also stepped into a director’s role with the award-winning television series Saans that she also scripted in 1998 on the subject of extra-marital affairs.

“Saans was ahead of its time. It was very realistic. It was a simple story, but not many had attempted to deal with such a realistic subject. It was all about the treatment. The audience could identify with the subject and the characters,” said Gupta, who has shot the pilot of Saans (Part Two).

“It’s a continuation of the story, 18 years later. It is with the same actors, I am looking for a platform to support it,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp