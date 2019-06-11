Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked, profile picture changed to Pakistan Prime Minister's

Home Entertainment Hindi

Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.

Adnan Sami. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Ayyildiz Tim, the same Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim, which attacked megastar Amitabh Bachchan's microblogging page a day ago.

Similar to how Bachchan's profile was compromised, the group replaced Sami's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and changed the bio, adding "Ayyildiz Tim Love Pakistan" with an emoji of Pakistani and Turkish flags.

Late Monday night around 11.40 pm, the same group hacked into Bachchan's account, also tweeting the link of its 'official' Instagram page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."

Bachchan's page was restored within half-an-hour after the Mumbai Police alerted the cyber unit.

The group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others as well.

