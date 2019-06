By Express News Service

Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed the 2014 film Kick starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will be returning to direct the sequel Kick 2.

The production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment confirmed the news on Monday after reports speculated that he had been replaced by Rohit Shetty In a statement on Twitter, they wrote, “Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2.