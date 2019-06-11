Vicky Kaushal’s horror flick titled Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming horror film produced by Dharma Productions has been titled Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The first of a planned franchise, the film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. The story is inspired by a (purported) real event that took place in Mumbai.

Earlier in April, while shooting for Bhoot in Alang, Asia’s largest ship-breaking yard situated in Gujarat, Vicky had fractured his cheekbones and had to get 13 stitches. The first-look poster of the film features the actor screaming from a ship window while being mauled by a supernatural creature.

The poster of Bhoot.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. Co-produced by Shashank Khaitan, the film is scheduled to release on November 15. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His upcoming films are Takht, Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic and a superhero fantasy film based on the mythological character Ashwathama.

Regarding the title, it is learnt that producer Karan Johar was keen on calling the franchise Bhoot, which he felt was apt for the genre. Since Ram Gopal Varma had directed two films under the same title in the early 2000s, Karan sought RGV’s permission to use it for his upcoming movies.