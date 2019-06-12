Home Entertainment Hindi

Riteish Deshmukh joins Tiger and Shraddha in 'Baaghi 3'

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who backs the "Baaghi" franchise, said he was thrilled to have the actor on board.

Published: 12th June 2019

Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Baaghi 3.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of the forthcoming action drama "Baaghi 3", which features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

"Ritiesh has been a part of my 'Housefull' franchise and now he joins the 'Baaghi' clan too.

This will be my sixth film with him after four instalments of 'Housefull' and 'Heyy Babyy'.

WATCH BAAGHI 2 TRAILER:

"We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing 'Lai Bhaari' (Marathi film, featuring Ritiesh) for him. Riteish has always aced his roles and we are happy to have him on board," Nadiadwala said in a statement

While the first installment of "Baaghi" featured Shraddha as the female lead, the 2018 sequel had Disha Patani opposite Tiger.

Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who helmed "Baaghi 2", will return to the director's chair for the threequel.

