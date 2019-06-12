Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sooryavanshi' release postponed to avert clash with Salman Khan-starrer 'Inshallah'

In March, the makers of 'Sooryavanshi' had shared the first look of the film and revealed that it would be released on Eid in 2020.

 Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' and Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' and Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' will no longer lock horns at the box office on Eid next year, as Shetty has decided to prepone the film's release date to March 27, 2020.

Referring to Shetty as his younger brother, Khan wrote on Twitter, "I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty. Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March 2020."

This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project, where he will be seen sharing screen space with 'Namaste London' co-star Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have teamed up after a hiatus of 19 years for 'Inshallah', where he will be sharing screen space for the first time with Alia Bhatt.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' actor also has Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' in the pipeline.

