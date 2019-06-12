Third edition of Thai Film Festival returns to Delhi

Home Entertainment Hindi

The three-day festival, titled "Namaste Thailand Film Festival" that will screen six movies, will open with Thai blockbuster "Friend Zone", organisers said.

Namaste Thailand Film Festival. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To continue the endeavour of bridging the gap between the cultures of India and Thailand, the third edition of Thai Film Festival is all set to return to the capital on June 14.

"This filming extravaganza aims at bridging the gap between Indian and Thai cultures by bringing a taste of Thai films to the Indian audience.

"The festival features six specially curated movies which will display the culture and tradition of Thailand in different ways. These films have been chosen on the basis of various age-groups and genres. All the films are with English subtitles," said Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to India.

It will feature films like "2,215", "Homestay", "The Promise", "The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra" and "Suddenly Twenty".

Namaste Thailand Film Festival. (Photo | Twitter)

According to the organisers, the free for all festival will give seats on the first-come-first-serve basis and one person can register for one pass only.

"A special dish -- Thai Green Curry in both veg and chicken options -- will be given to the audience at all the screenings.

The Chef from Ambassador's residence gave training to the PVR team for this special dish," they said.

Also, souvenirs will be handed out at the festival for people who come to see the films and participate in our Facebook activities.

The first edition of Thai film festival was inaugurated in 2017 to celebrate the 70 years of Indo-Thai Diplomatic Relations.

