Home Entertainment Hindi

When Archana Puran Singh was nervous to kiss Anupam Kher in 'Ladaai'

During an upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's "The Kapil Sharma Show", Archana opened up about why she refused to kiss Anupam on-screen.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh, who entertained the audience with their chemistry as Mister Malhotra and Miss Braganza in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", shared an anecdote about a kissing scene they were supposed to do in their 1989 movie "Ladaai".

During an upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's "The Kapil Sharma Show", Archana opened up about why she refused to kiss Anupam on-screen, and how she was moved by Anupam's gesture when he convinced the film's director Deepak Shivdasani to delete that sequence, read a statement from the channel.

Archana recounted: "When we were shooting for the film 'Ladaai', Deepak planned a kissing sequence between me and Anupam. When I got to know this, I was nervous as I'd never done an on-screen kissing scene before.

"I called Deepak and informed him that I won't be able to do it, but then I don't know what made Deepak remove the sequence completely."

On the show, Archana asked Anupam if he feared kissing her considering he was married to Kirron Kher?

To this , Anupam responded: "I wasn't fearing Kirron... but considering you weren't comfortable doing so, I requested Deepakji to remove it completely."

Anupam appeared on Kapil's show along with actress Esha Gupta to promote his forthcoming film "One Day: Justice Delivered"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupam Kher Archana Puran Singh Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Ladaai Miss Braganza Mister Malhotra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp