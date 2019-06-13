Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 5 lakh each to kin of 49 Pulwama martyrs

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has made a donation to the families of the CRPF personnel who died in the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 13th June 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 07:14 PM

Amitabh Bachchan with his children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.(Amitabh Bachchan’s blog)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI:  A day after clearing the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday has donated Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 49 CRPF jawans who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Another promise fulfilled .. I had wished to give some monetary gesture and consideration to the family .. I did ..  The distribution is done under the aegis of the CRPF seniors, for the brave hearts were from the CRPF ..  It took a while to get the names and addresses of those that lost their lives, but our efforts were fruitful, even when we had given the intention, and sought advice or indication of how I could help them .. 
Finally it came from the GOI as well as through personal account …" Bachchan wrote.

Photographs of the event show Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter Sweta along with the kin of many Pulwama martyrs.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot. The toll rose to 49 on Friday as several injured succumbed.

Bachchan, who is known for his generous deeds, had cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar on Wednesday.

Last year, the "Piku" star had cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

TAGS
Pulwama martyrs Amitabh Bachchan Pulwama attack Abhishek Bachchan CRPF personnel

