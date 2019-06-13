'New beginnings' for Anurag Kashyap

Home Entertainment Hindi

Kashyap on Thursday tweeted: "New company, new film, new beginnings."

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday announced that he is starting a new company and working on a new film, and if the rumours are anything to go by, Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew will play the lead in the movie.

Kashyap was one of the partners of the creative quartet in Phantom Films along with Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. The production company was dissolved last year after seven years of partnership.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films produced films like "Queen", "Masaan", "Lootera" and "Udta Punjab".

Kashyap recently became a mentor of video-on-demand platform myNK to help curate and oversee content. It brings international arthouse films to Indian audiences.

His post on new beginnings came a day after actor-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas took to her Facebook page to cheer for Roshan.

"When I was filming 'Moothon', I got close to all my actors, rooting for them and wanting the best to happen in their lives always. That 'want' will be forever. I'm so proud to announce that my actor and good friend, Roshan Mathew with his unbelievable performance in 'Moothon', has landed himself a beautiful project as the lead in none other than the maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's latest," Mohandas wrote in a post.

She said the film's shoot will begin here on Friday.

Roshan made his film debut in 2016 in "Puthiya Niyamam" directed by A. K. Sajan, followed by a small role in "Adi Kapyare Kootamani".

He was later seen in films such as "Aanandam", "Koode", "Viswasapoorvam Mansoor" and "Orayiram Kinakkalal".

