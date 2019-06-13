Home Entertainment Hindi

Watch Kabir and Preeti fall in love in Kabir Singh's new song 'Kaise Hua'

The song traces the journey of how Kabir and Preeti fell in love. It features the actor adding a pillion to his bike for his love.

Published: 13th June 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fans awaiting the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' get a reason to cheer as a song 'Kaise Hua' from the film, featuring an engaging journey of love between the lead pair released on Thursday.

The song traces the journey of how Kabir and Preeti fell in love. It features the actor adding a pillion to his bike for his love.

The soulful melody gives an insight into the lives of the lead pair as they both set out to spend time together until they get smitten with each other.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "Watch Kabir aur Preeti ko pyaar Kaise Hua."The romantic track is penned by Manoj Muntashir while sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.

WATCH SONG:

Other than 'Kaise Hua', makers have also dropped 'Mere Sohneya', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage', and 'Bekhayali' from the forthcoming film.

The film comes as the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. While the 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Lust Stories,' essays the role of 'Preeti'.

WATCH | Shahid-Kiara's new song 'Mere Sohneya ' from Kabir Singh

The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It will hit the big screens on June 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp