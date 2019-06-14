Home Entertainment Hindi

Shooting for Kabir Singh has been emotionally challenging: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor says working on Kabir Singh has been extremely challenging for him—emotionally and physically.

Published: 14th June 2019

Kabir Singh. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The actor will be seen in three avatars in the film—a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

WATCH KABIR SINGH TRAILER:

“Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent,” Shahid said in a statement. “I had to smoke cigarettes and grow my beard. However, since my character demanded it, I did not think twice before doing what my director wanted me to do. I like doing roles that challenge me,” he added.
Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani, is a remake of the popular Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy, which originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is set to release on June 21. It is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

