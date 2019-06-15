Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi wrap up Chehre

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film was canned four days before the scheduled date. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi have wrapped their upcoming mystery thriller, Chehre.     Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film was canned four days before the scheduled date. 

“We have finished our shoot four days earlier than the date we had planned for. It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release,” producer Anand Pandit said. 

Chehre also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. 

The film is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. 

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming releases are Jhund, Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo. 
Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Why Cheat India. He is set to make his digital debut in the Netflix India series, Bard of Blood. 

