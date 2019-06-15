Home Entertainment Hindi

Sahitya Akademi announces Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Yuva Puraskar; two winners from south India

The winners of the literary awards will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000. 

Published: 15th June 2019 01:40 PM

Sahitya Akademi

Sahitya Akademi award (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

The Sahitya Akademi on Friday announced winners of Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar.

In all, 45 individuals will be awarded for their work in the field of literature.

Twenty-two winners of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Twenty-three recipients of the Yuva Puraskar have been announced as the winner by the Executive Board of the Akademi, under the chairmanship of its President, Chandrashekhar Kambar. 

While the Bal Puraskar will be conferred upon the winners on the Children's Day, the day for the Yuva Puraskar is yet to be decided.

"For the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of Award (between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2017) the statement by the Akademi read. 

"However, during the initial 10 years (from 2010 to 2019), the award may also be given to an author based on his/her total contribution to Children Literature," Akademi added in the statement.

The winners of both the awards will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000. 

Six books of children's poetry, including works by Vijay Sharma (Dogri), Naji Munauwar (Kashmiri), and Sanjay Chaubey (Sanskrit); five storybooks by authors including Govind Sharma (Hindi), Mohammad Khalil (Urdu), and Swmim Nasrin (Assamese); and five authors for their total contribution in children's literature won the Bal Sahitya Puraskar.

Apart from these, one folk tale author, Lakhminath Brahma, in Bodo language, three novels by Chandrakanth Karadalli (Kannada), Salim Sardar Mulla (Marathi), and Pawan Harchandpuri (Punjabi), one history book by Devika Cariapa in English, and one play by R K Sanahanbi Chanu in Manipuri won the prestigious award.

Eleven books of poetry, including works by Anuj Lugun (Hindi), Sagar Nazir (Kashmiri), Anuja Akathoottu (Malayalam); six of short stories by authors, including Tanuj Solanki (English), Ajay Soni (Gujarati), Keerti Parihar (Rajasthani); five novels by Moumita (Bengali), and Salman Abdus Samad (Urdu) among others won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2019.

Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar in Maithili will be declared on a later date.

