Court acquits 'Commando' actor Vidyut Jamwal in 2007 assault case

Jamwal and his friend were accused of hitting one Rahul Suri, a resident of Juhu area, with a bottle at a five-star hotel in suburban Santacruz in August 2007.

Actor Vidyut Jamwal (Photo | Vidyut Jamwal Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Monday acquitted Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal and his friend in a 2007 assault case.

Metropolitan magistrate Pragati Yerlekar acquitted Jamwal and his friend Rishant Goswami of all the charges levelled against them.

Details of the order are awaited.

During the course of trial, the court examined two witnesses, the police officer who recorded the First Information Report (FIR) another person.

Jamwal's lawyer Aniket Nikam had argued before the court that the actor and his friend were innocent.

"They were never involved in the alleged incident. There was no satisfactory evidence to point out before the court the culpability of my clients," Nikam told PTI on Monday.

Jamwal has acted in films like 'Commando', 'Force', 'Baadshaho' and 'Junglee'.

