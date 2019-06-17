Home Entertainment Hindi

Saiyami Kher in Anurag Kashyap's next with Roshan Mathews?

The movie, which is kept largely under the wraps, went on floors in Mumbai last week.

Actress Saiyami Kher

Actress Saiyami Kher (Photo | Saiyami Kher Instagram)

By Express News Service

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming directorial went on floors in Mumbai last week. Kept largely under the wraps, the project stars Malayalam actor Roshan Mathews in the lead role. While more details regarding genre and title are yet to emerge, it is heard that actor Saiyami Kher has been roped in to play the female lead.

Saiyami made acting debut in the Telugu film Rey (2015) and was seen opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya (2017). Her last appearance was in the Marathi film Mauli (2018), co-starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Anurag Kashyap has co-directed the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. The filmmaker recently floated his new production company after breaking away from the erstwhile Phantom Films. Roshan Mathews is known for his performances in Puthiya Niyamam, Koode and Thottappan. He is also a part of Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming crime film Moothon.

