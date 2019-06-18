Home Entertainment Hindi

Farhad Samji ropes in Vicky Kaushal as lead for his upcoming remake movie 'LOL'

There were reports that Farhad, one half of the writer duo Sajid-Farhad, would be directing "LOL", remake of the Tamil hit "Veeram", with actor Vicky Kaushal as the lead.

Published: 18th June 2019

Vicky Kaushal and Farhad Samji. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Writer-director Farhad Samji says he is currently working on the script of "LOL: Land of Lungi" but is not sure if the film will be his next directorial post "Housefull 4".

There were reports that Farhad, one half of the writer duo Sajid-Farhad, would be directing "LOL", remake of the Tamil hit "Veeram", with actor Vicky Kaushal as the lead.

When asked, Farhad told PTI, "We are working on the script of 'LOL'. After 'Housefull 4' gets released, I'll be starting a film with Sajid Nadiadwala. Dates are being worked out and there are a couple of scripts we are still deciding."

"In two weeks time there will be some clarity. The original is a fantastic film and has a very good script, so lets see how things go."

The director had recently posted a picture on Instagram with his wife and the "Uri" star, writing "my real life heroine and my reel life hero."

Farhad says he would definitely want to work with Vicky but says it is too early to give out an official update "Who wouldn't want to work with him, he's such a sweet boy. I've a good association with his father, Shyam Kaushal, who has done the action for 'Housefull'. If everything falls in place, if the lord opens the door, we will make an entry.

Farhad is currently gearing up for his next directorial, ALT Balaji's horror comedy series "Booo Sabki Phategi".

