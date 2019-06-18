Home Entertainment Hindi

Now, Priyanka Chopra's wax figure makes it to Madame Tussauds UK

Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka_Chopra_wax_figure

Visitors to Madame Tussauds London will find the actress in the attraction's 'Party' area, where they can sip their drink of choice alongside Priyanka and her fellow A-Listers at the Tussauds Bar. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday revealed its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, completing her presence at the world-famous wax museum across four continents.

Chopra, who married American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas last year, has been working closely with Madame Tussauds' team on the epic project since a private sitting at her New York City apartment.

"Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York. Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," the museum said in a statement.

Styled to match the actress' appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, Priyanka's figure will stand out in its exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren.

The only update to the look is the addition of replica diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newly-wed status, the museum noted.

READ HERE | Priyanka Chopra reveals she still receives hate for age difference with Nick Jonas

"I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun. It's incredible to think that my fans can now meet my figure in one of my favourite cities in the world," the 36-year-old actress said.

Visitors to Madame Tussauds London will find the actress in the attraction's "Party" area, where they can sip their drink of choice alongside Priyanka and her fellow A-Listers at the Tussauds Bar.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an obvious choice as the latest addition to our star-studded line-up. We welcome guests from around the globe each year and we've seen Priyanka's fan base continue to grow worldwide. It's been an honour to work with Priyanka and we're sure fans will be excited to meet her new figure at Madame Tussauds London."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Madame Tussauds wax statues Nick Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp