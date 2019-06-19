Bollywood celebrities brave illnesses, bounce back in action

By IANS

MUMBAI: Once Rishi Kapoor is back home after months of being in New York for treatment, he is likely to bounce back to action soon with a film co-starring Juhi Chawla.

And he is not the only actor who has fought a serious illness like a warrior and set an inspirational example for fans to follow.



Celebrities such as Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre Behl have fought serious illnesses in the recent past.

After undergoing treatment with courage and a smile on their face, they not only resumed work with a renewed vigour, but also discussed their physical and mental struggles with their fans and followers.



Rishi looked his fittest in the past few months in a recent photograph that he posted on social media from New York.

Just a few days before that, he had posted: "Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will I ever get home?"



In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor had said Rishi will return to India in some months amidst reports that he was "cancer free".

Now if latest media reports are anything to go by, Rishi is likely to be back in time for his 67th birthday in September, and he may also then resume work with a yet untitled film with 1990s co-star Juhi Chawla. It is a family comedy to be helmed by debutant director Hitesh Bhatia.



Irrfan has already started shooting for his new film 'Angrezi Medium'.



Only last year, the acclaimed actor had announced he was diagnosed with a serious ailment, and later told his fans he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour.

He travelled to London for treatment, and in April 2019, he returned to sets of 'Angrezi Medium', which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Last month, Irrfan said the "last few months have been on a road to recovery, a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world".

He said he was "taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both".



Another warrior in the industry is Sonali.



Last year, she was diagnosed with what she called "high-grade cancer", and underwent treatment in New York.

She had a strong support system in her family members and friends who kept cheering her on during her struggle.

In February, Sonali came back to work and shot a brand campaign. She has also been going on television shows and speaking about emerging stronger.



In an Instagram post, Sonali urged others to fight cancer like a warrior.