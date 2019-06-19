Home Entertainment Hindi

Neil Nitin Mukesh wraps up Bypass Road, shares first look

Adah Sharma plays the female lead with Gul Panag, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rajit Kapur in supporting roles.

Published: 19th June 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Neil Nitin Mukesh has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Bypass Road. Directed by his brother, debutant Naman Nitin Mukesh, Bypass Road stars Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic. The actor has also produced the film and co-written the screenplay. Adah Sharma plays the female lead with Gul Panag, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rajit Kapur in supporting roles.

“This has to be the best experience in my career till date. Donning three hats, the writer, actor and producer, has been a challenge but a sweet one. Though the film’s a wrap, the memories that I have with this journey so far have been extremely emotional and fulfilling,” Neil wrote, sharing the first look of the film.

The release date of Bypass Road is yet to be announced. Neil will be seen as one of the antagonists in Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, the trilingual thriller is scheduled to arrive on August 15, 2019. 

TAGS
Bypass Road Neil Nitin Mukesh Naman Nitin Mukesh Adah Sharma Gul Panag

