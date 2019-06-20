Home Entertainment Hindi

​Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma to star in Hurdang

Produced by Shaailesh R Singh, the film is a romantic drama set in the 1990s Allahabad. “It’s a young, restless love story from the 90s.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Nushrat Bharucha(L) and Sunny Kaushal

Nushrat Bharucha(L) and Sunny Kaushal

By Express News Service

Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma will be seen in Nikhil Bhatt’s upcoming film Hurdang. Produced by Shaailesh R Singh, the film is a romantic drama set in the 1990s Allahabad. “It’s a young, restless love story from the 90s.

People in 1990s were innocent and vulnerable. They didn’t have the advantage of technology the way youngsters have now. There was a deep desire to fight for your cause and claim your right,” says Shaailesh. 

“I’m looking forward to work with this wonderful team. I can’t wait explore this challenging part. Feel excited to go back to the ‘90s,” adds Vijay. Hurdang is slated to go on floors on July 1 and will be shot entirely in Prayagraj. Notably, Sunny Kaushal is the brother of actor Vicky Kaushal.

He made his Bollywood debut in Gold (2018) and will next be seen in Bhangra Paa Le and Shiddat. Nushrat Bharucha is known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (2018). Vijay Varma was praised for this role as Ranveer Singh’s best friend in Gully Boy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Kaushal Nushrat Bharucha Vijay Varma Hurdang
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp