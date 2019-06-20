​Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma to star in Hurdang

By Express News Service

Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma will be seen in Nikhil Bhatt’s upcoming film Hurdang. Produced by Shaailesh R Singh, the film is a romantic drama set in the 1990s Allahabad. “It’s a young, restless love story from the 90s.

People in 1990s were innocent and vulnerable. They didn’t have the advantage of technology the way youngsters have now. There was a deep desire to fight for your cause and claim your right,” says Shaailesh.

“I’m looking forward to work with this wonderful team. I can’t wait explore this challenging part. Feel excited to go back to the ‘90s,” adds Vijay. Hurdang is slated to go on floors on July 1 and will be shot entirely in Prayagraj. Notably, Sunny Kaushal is the brother of actor Vicky Kaushal.

He made his Bollywood debut in Gold (2018) and will next be seen in Bhangra Paa Le and Shiddat. Nushrat Bharucha is known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (2018). Vijay Varma was praised for this role as Ranveer Singh’s best friend in Gully Boy.