Sacred Games 2 delayed

By Express News Service

It looks like fans of Sacred Games might have to wait longer for the second season. While the Netflix India show, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, was predicted to stream from June 28 by some reports, it has now been learnt that there has been a delay in its release.

Reportedly, Nawazuddin has allotted his bulk dates to his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s directorial debut Bole Chudiyan. Last month, Netflix had released a teaser video welcoming Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey into the series, but had not revealed a release date.

If sources are to be believed, director-actor Anurag Kashyap is considered to play a pivotal role in Bole Chudiyan.

Interestingly, Anurag has directed the Nawazuddin portions in both seasons of Sacred Games. The story of season 2 will follow gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin) seeking refuge in Kenya and becoming a crime lord.

Elnaaz Nourozi, who reprises the part of Zoya Mirza, will share screen space with Nawazuddin.