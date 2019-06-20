Home Entertainment Hindi

Sacred Games 2 delayed

Reportedly, Nawazuddin has allotted his bulk dates to his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s directorial debut Bole Chudiyan.

Published: 20th June 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Sacred Game Season 2

A still from Sacred Game Season 2

By Express News Service

It looks like fans of Sacred Games might have to wait longer for the second season. While the Netflix India show, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, was predicted to stream from June 28 by some reports, it has now been learnt that there has been a delay in its release. 

Reportedly, Nawazuddin has allotted his bulk dates to his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s directorial debut Bole Chudiyan. Last month, Netflix had released a teaser video welcoming Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey into the series, but had not revealed a release date. 

If sources are to be believed, director-actor Anurag Kashyap is considered to play a pivotal role in Bole Chudiyan. 

Interestingly, Anurag has directed the Nawazuddin portions in both seasons of Sacred Games. The story of season 2 will follow gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin) seeking refuge in Kenya and becoming a crime lord. 

Elnaaz Nourozi, who reprises the part of Zoya Mirza, will share screen space with Nawazuddin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Saif Ali Khan Sacred Games 2 Netflix
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp