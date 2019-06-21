Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan, quirky avatar in Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo - a legendary pair of puppet sisters have been part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore and their tales have been a part of childhood.

Published: 21st June 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the upcoming film 'Gulabo Sitabo.'

Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the upcoming film 'Gulabo Sitabo.' (Photo | @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

By Express News Service

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s first look from the upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo is out and he is sporting a grumpy old man’s look.

The 76-year-old thespian is seen sporting a long beard, spectacles, a headscarf and a prosthetic nose making him look almost unrecognisable.

The actor, who plays a landlord in the film is currently shooting in Lucknow.

Having done roles that involve prosthetics in films such as 102 not out and Paa, Amitabh will be donning a prosthetic make-up again for this film.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, will be shot on locations mostly in the old parts Lucknow. The film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame.

“When Shoojit showed him the look sketch, he was excited to work on the film, taking it on as a new challenge. He is required to sit down with the make-up team for hours before starting the shoot.

An international crew has come on board to work on the appearance,” a source quoted. Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will be released on April 24, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulabo Sitabo Amitabh Bachchan Shoojit Sircar 'Gulabo Sitabo' first look
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp