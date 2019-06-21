Home Entertainment Hindi

International Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar shares picture of his mother practicing yoga

Akshay's 75-year-old mother doing yoga can be seen sitting with her feet joined and eyes closed as she meditates.

Published: 21st June 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness. However, the actor on Thursday shared a picture of his mother doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

Akshay's 75-year-old mother doing yoga can be seen sitting with her feet joined and eyes closed as she meditates.

The 'Proud' actor praised her mom for practicing yoga and making it a part of her daily routine even after a knee surgery.

"Sharing something I'm extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time. #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalDayOfYoga," he tweeted.

Marking the 5th International Yoga Day, many B-town celebrities shared their videos and pictures on social media.

Bollywood actor and yoga enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra performed and addressed a large crowd that had gathered to perform yoga in Mumbai.

"Yoga has benefited me in many ways and it is something I practice every day and not just on Yoga Day. The younger generation is a single oriented goal focused youth who is breathing but not living the moment. I believe we should give time to ourselves for yoga. Yoga helps in enlightenment," she said.

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher too posted an image of him performing a yoga pose on Instagram besides actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar also shared an image of her performing a yoga asana amidst the hills on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Yoga Day Yogaforall Akshay Kumar
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp