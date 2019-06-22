Manisha Koirala's grandparents inspired her to be a questioner

MUMBAI: Actress-author Manisha Koirala says it was her grandparents who inspired her to be a writer, thinker and someone who questions.
Manisha on Friday shared a photograph of her grandparents and captioned it: "My love for classical dance, reading fiction inspired by her and dreams of being a writer/thinker (or in my case questioner) was inspired by grandparents."
