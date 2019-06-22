Thriller Manju choreographs milestone stunt for Raai Laxmi's 'Jhansi'

By Express News Service

Veteran stunt choreographer Thriller Manju has everything special going for his 500th film, Jhansi, which stars Raai Laxmi in the titular role.

An underwater fight sequence was created by the action choreographer with Raai Laxmi.

An action block was recently canned in Mumbai, and the fight master choreographed a stunt with the actor, that was shot inside a swimming pool.

CE got hold of the pictures that show participants having a gunfight under water.

The shootout sequence also features Ravi Kale. The crew has completed 35 days of the shoot, and Laxmi is said to have received training in martial arts for the P V Guruprasad-directed movie.

The director, who has previously helmed Marayade Ramanna, has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Jhansi.

Touted to be a mass commercial entertainer, made under Bhavani Enterprises, the project will also be music director M N Krupakar’s 50th film.