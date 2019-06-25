Aditi Govitrikar to make comeback with two projects

By Express News Service

Actor Aditi Govitrikar, who was last seen in the 2017 feature film Who Is the First Wife of My Father, is making her big screen comeback with two new projects. Her upcoming film, Smile Please, helmed by Vikram Phadnis, is releasing in July while another movie, Koi Jane Na, will arrive in October. Aditi has already forayed into the digital space with the web series Parchayee and the web film 377 – AbNormal.

On her two-year hiatus from feature films, Aditi, who is also a practising counsellor, said, “I haven’t taken a break. I am busy with my counselling sessions with corporates & celebrities.” The actor emphasized the need for mental health awareness and expressed her concern for people in the film industry who suffer from depression due to excessive stress.

Aditi’s Bollywood credits include 16 December, De Dana Dan, Bheja Fry 2 and Hum Tum Shabana. She has also acted in the Marathi film Ringa Ringa and the Telugu film Thammudu, co-starring Pawan Kalyan.