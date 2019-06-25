Alka Yagnik judge Sony TV’s reality show Superstar Singer

Heena Khandelwal By

Express News Service

It started in 1980 when the 53-year-old recorded her first song for Payal Ki Jhankaar. The following year, she sang Mere Angane Mein for Laawaris. The song paved the way for many opportunities for her in the Bollywood, and soon she became the voice behind Ek Do Teen, Gazab Ka Hain Din, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna, Pardesi Pardesi, Gali Mein Aaj Chand and Taal Se Taal Mila, to list a few among the thousands of songs she has sung so far. But, ask Alka Yagnik about her four decades in the industry and all she says is, “time just flew by...”

Now, she’s all set to feature in Sony TV’s reality show Superstar Singer, as a judge (with fellow judges Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali).

The first episode will be telecast at the end of this month. “Reality shows provide a platform to showcase your talent but can’t guarantee your success or build up careers. How well your career shapes up afterwards depends on a lot of factors.”

Of the countless tracks, she has lent her voice to, the one that stands out from her recent oeuvre is Agar Tum Saath Ho, from Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 romantic drama, Tamasha.

“The song had to be done in a hurry, because the film had to be released soon and AR Rahman wasn’t in town. So, we got him on Skype and after giving me a few instructions, he said – ‘It’s your song, you sing it your way. I know the way you will sing it will be the right way because this song belongs to you’,” she shares.

Undoubtedly, she owned the song. Ask her about the massive attention it received, and she says, “I found the lyrics very touching but never thought the song would be appreciated so much. Perhaps, it was because it came after a long period of time, and my fans probably missed listening to my voice (laughs). Also, the picturisation was very unusual. The way Deepika cajoles Ranbir in the song was very touching and it brought tears to my eyes.”

Talking about picturisation, her song Tip Tip Barsa Pani, featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, had caught a lot of eyeballs. It is being recreated for Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi, and reacting to this news, she asserts, “I feel what is original shouldn’t be touched. If you want to make those kinds of songs, make new songs. People say remixes make them popular, but these songs have always been popular. You are picking up a popular song only to remake it.”