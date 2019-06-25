Pooja Films signs three filmmakers for upcoming projects

By Express News Service

Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani’s production house, Pooja Films, has signed three filmmakers for their upcoming projects. These include Rahi Anil Barve (Tumbbad), Vijay Lalwani (Karthik Calling Karthik) and Nitin Kakkar (Filmistan, Notebook).

Speaking about his decision to associate with these storytellers, Jackky said, “Just like in the game of chess, in showbiz too, content is the queen and can move in any direction, changing the game in just one move.”

Pooja Films is currently producing Kakkar’s directorial, Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F. The film went on floors earlier this month in London.

The production house is also set to bankroll David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Jackky was last seen in Mitron (2018), also directed by Kakkar.