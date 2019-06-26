Home Entertainment Hindi

'Article 15' gets five modifications from CBFC

The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a cop, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15. (Photo | Taran Adarsh, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's "Article 15", which revolves around the caste divide in the country, has been granted a 'UA' certificate after five modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification.

According to the official website of CBFC, the film was categoried 'UA'- unrestricted public exhibition but with parental guidance after the makers submitted a compliance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and added a voice-over in Hindi in the existing disclaimer before in the beginning of the film.

WATCH TRAILER:

The board suggested a modification in a scene by removing the visual of a flag falling in fire.

It replaced a sexually abusive word with another expression and also a derogatory word directed towards parents.

Visuals of beating people have been reduced by 30 per cent.

"Article 15" is scheduled to be released Friday.

TAGS
Article 15 Central Board of Film Certification Ayushmannn Khurrana
