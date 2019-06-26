Home Entertainment Hindi

Sajid won't narrate us 'Kick 2' unless he has blockbuster script: Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress also said that the digital platform provides a massive reach and enables the discovery of new talent and content.

Published: 26th June 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez says filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is consistently working on the script of "Kick 2" and would only reveal the details to her or co-star Salman Khan until it is good enough to become a blockbuster.

Sajid had announced a sequel to his hit 2014 action-comedy which is bringing back the pairing of Salman and Jacqueline.

Asked for an update on the project, Jacqueline told reporters, "He (Sajid) is working on the script consistently for some time now. Knowing him, he is a perfectionist, he won't come to us without a perfect blockbuster script. We are giving him all the time and space for that."

The actor was speaking at a Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau event on Monday. Jacqueline is now all set to make foray into the digital space with Netflix thriller "Mrs Serial Killer". The film will be directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

The actor said web will be a "completely new and interesting space" for her. "It's a digital platform, which I'm not used to. I'm used to theatrical, cinema halls and Fridays. What's cool about this is that it seems to be the future and an emerging platform for films. "It doesn't change anything about what we do. We still go out there as actors, we are still making a film and pretty much working with the same people," she said.

Jacqueline said the digital platform provides a massive reach and enables the discovery of new talent and content. The film chronicles the story of a doting wife who, when her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.

Asked what preparations she will undergo for the role, the actor said, "I have to definitely work on becoming a much stronger person - mentally and physically."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau Kick 2 Hindi Sajid Nadiadwala Salman Khan
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp