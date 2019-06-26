Home Entertainment Hindi

Thank you for bearing with me for 27 years: Shah Rukh Khan

The actor also had a message for his fans to ride safely and always wear a helmet while riding a bike.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 27 years of his Bollywood debut on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to his fans with a bike stunt - a la his entry scene in his maiden film "Deewana".

Khan's "Deewana" released on June 25, 1992. To mark the "awesome" occasion, the actor shared on his Twitter page a video in which he recreated his debut scene with the song "Koi na koi chahiye" playing in the background.

In a message in the video, he said: "Hi guys, I want to say a big thank you for 27 years in Indian cinema, which is exactly half my lifetime on Earth. I have been trying to entertain you for over 20 years, and some times I have succeeded, and many times I have failed. So I want to thank you for bearing with me for so many years since I came on a motorcycle in a film called 'Deewana' singing 'Koi na koi chahiye' and rode right into your hearts. And you not only allowed me right into your hearts, but also allowed me to stay there for so many years. Thank you very much."

The actor also had a message for his fans to ride safely. "It's a coincidence that my friends from a motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in 'Deewana' 27 years ago. I am going to give it a shot, but this time there's a difference. I will make sure I am wearing a helmet. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike," the actor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deewana Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan 27 years Shah Rukh Khan debut Koi Na Koi Chahiye Shah Rukh Khan video message
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp