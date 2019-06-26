Tiger Shroff turns stunt choreographer for 'Baaghi 3'

By Express News Service

Tiger Shroff is choreographing action sequences for his upcoming film, Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the franchise thriller is set to go on floors in July end. The film is expected to be filled with ‘hardcore action scenes’ where Tiger will be seen ‘defending a city or a desert in a larger-than-life climax’.

A source from the production says, “Tiger has always been an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) expert. Now, he is learning new forms in it while also practising Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, Kick Boxing and Muay Thai. He wants Baaghi 3 to be filled with big and unique action sequences and is already developing new stunts with Ahmed.”

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor roped in for Baaghi 3

Confirming his involvement in the film’s action choreography, Tiger shares, “Fortunately, my director is open to suggestions, so we do a lot of back and forth on that. For instance, if my kicks or my hand-work is good, my inputs are considered by the stunt team and the director. Then, my action directors show me their ideas and if they are well-executed after some practice, it’s the best of both worlds.”

Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 will go on floors in Mumbai followed by schedules in Morocco, Turkey, Siberia and Egypt. The team had visited Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, last month for a recce.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Student of the Year 2. His upcoming projects include an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan and the official Hindi remake of Rambo.