WATCH | Salman, Salim Khan croon 'Suhani Raat Dhal...'

Salman has become very active on the social media lately.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:11 PM

Kamaal Khan, Salim and Salman Khan in the video. (Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan and his father-veteran screenwriter Salim Khan showed their vocal prowess as they sang together.

The 53-year-old superstar shared a video of the father-son duet on Twitter on Tuesday evening. In the video clip, which also features singer Kamaal Khan, Salim and Salman are singing Mohammad Rafi's song "Suhani raat dhal chuki" from the 1949 film "Dulari".

"The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family... Singing Salim Khan," the "Dabangg" star captioned the video.

Salman has become very active on the social media lately. He has been giving his fans a sneak peek into his personal life and fitness regime.

The "Bharat" star will next be seen in "Dabangg 3" and "Inshallah".

