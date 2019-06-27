Alia Bhatt starts her own YouTube channel

By Express News Service

Alia Bhatt has started her own Youtube channel, through which she has planned to share details about her personal and professional life with her fans.

The Highway actor, who is currently working on Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, took to Twitter yesterday to announce the news to her followers. She wrote, “Something new, something fun, something on YouTube,” sharing an introduction video to her channel.

In the video, she says, “You will get to see a lot of me being totally unadulterated, and what goes behind the scenes in my life. The good, bad and funny days. Hectic, interesting and simple days, everything!”

Alia is currently shooting for her father Mukesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.