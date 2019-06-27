Kabir Singh crosses Rs 100 crore mark at the box-office

By Express News Service

Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has crossed the hundred crore mark at the box-office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (who also helmed the 2017 original), starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film has earned Rs 104.90 crore in its five-day run.

The film has emerged as one of the top performers of 2019 and is predicted to challenge the lifetime collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the highest grossing Hindi film of this year so far. The romantic drama, which tells the story of an alcoholic surgeon with anger-management issues, opened to a collection of Rs 20.21 crore on Friday (June 21), becoming the biggest opener of Shahid Kapoor’s career and the biggest non-holiday opener of 2019. Additionally, the film also became the biggest opener for an A-certified film in India.

Despite severe criticism and allegations of endorsing misogyny and toxic male behaviour, the film witnessed a steady growth over the weekend, earning Rs 22. 71 crore on Saturday and Rs 27. 91 crore on Sunday. Although collections dipped on Monday (Rs 17. 54 crore) and Tuesday (Rs 16. 53 crore), the film is expected to cross the Rs 130 crore mark by the end of week 1.