Thank you for keeping me in your hearts: SRK

As Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood, the actor thanked his fans for giving him some space in their hearts.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:06 PM

By Express News Service

The 53-year-old actor made his feature film debut in 1992’s romantic drama Deewana, which also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti.

“I want to say a big thank you for 27 years in Indian cinema, which is exactly half my lifetime on Earth. I have been trying to entertain you for over 20 years, and some times I have succeeded, and many times I have failed.

“So I want to thank you for bearing with me for so many years since I came on a motorcycle in a film called Deewana, singing ‘Koi na koi chahiye’ and rode right into your hearts. And you not only allowed me right into your hearts, but also allowed me to stay there for so many years. Thank you very much,” Shah Rukh said in a video shared on his Twitter account as he recreated the hit song from the film.

