Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty gang up against fight master in 'Sooryavanshi'; check out photo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar surprised his fans by sharing a striking snap from the sets of his upcoming cop drama 'Sooryavanshi.'

The picture posted on Instagram features Bollywood's 'Khiladi' alongside director Rohit Shetty and other junior actors pointing guns at man referred to as "Fight Master" in the caption.

"When your Action is over and the only thing left to do is Shoot the Fight Master #Sooryavanshi giving Love to The Big Man with the Golden Head who kept us all alive during this Epic Crazy month," he wrote alongside the snap.