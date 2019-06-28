Home Entertainment Hindi

Check out Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa in this new 'The Lion King' Hindi trailer

The one-minute fourteen-second teaser begins with Mufasa telling Simba that he will always be with him.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa. (Photo| YouTube screen grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been roped into voice Mufasa for the Hindi version of Disney's 'The Lion King' has shared a new teaser where he can be heard as Mufasa for the very first time!

The one-minute fourteen-second teaser begins with Mufasa telling Simba that he will always be with him.

"Simba, I am always with you and will always be there for you." "Just remember, Who are you? A true king!"

Teaching Simba how a true king should be, He says, "Often, common people think what they can get. But a true king thinks what he can give."

The teaser ends with Mufasa telling his son, "Simba always remember who you are. One true king! Remember!

Besides Bollywood's favourite father-son duo Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan, who will dub for Simba, other big names are Ashish Vidyarthi who will be the voice behind Scar's character, Shreyas Talpade will give lend his voice to Timon, Sanjay Mishra will voice Pumbaa and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will dub for Zazu.

The animated classic's trailer features our favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive.

From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated film.

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau.

The film will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Mufasa The Lion King
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp