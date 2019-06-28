From Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa' to Franz Lang's 'Metropolis'- this Delhi film festival is showing classic cinema's greatest

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A rare and rich ensemble of classic films from around the world including the likes of "Pyaasa" by Guru Dutt and "Metropolis" by Franz Lang will be showcased at an ongoing movie festival here.

After the success of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" multi-city tour, not to profit film society Navrasa Duende is hosting the third edition of its classic movie festival at the Siri Fort Auditorium.

Dedicated to iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray, the festival opened with his national award-winning "Pather Panchali" on June 22.

"World movies represent the best integration of all forms of science, arts, history, geography and literature in a way that entertains people. We strongly believe that India has earned its position on the world map of world cinema because of Ray's invaluable contribution," Dinesh Singh, founder, Navrasa Duende, said.

Over the weekend, the festival will showcase films such as "My Fair Lady" by George Cukor, "Night Train" by Jerzy Kawalerowicz, "Viridiana" by Luis Buñuel, and "Little Girl from Hanoi" by Hai Ninh.

The event will conclude with "La Dolce Vita" by Federico Fellini on June 30.